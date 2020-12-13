Production On ‘The Witcher’ Delayed After Henry Cavill Injured On Set

Production on the second season of “The Witcher” has not been a smooth ride.

Shortly after the second season began filming outside London in early 2020, production was shut down due to the pandemic. Production resumed in the summer, but filming was halted once again when several members of the crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, production is being delayed again, this time due to an injury that star Henry Cavill sustained on the set.

According to a report from The Sun, Cavill was in the midst of a stunt that required him to be harnessed and suspended 20 feet in the air when he suffered an injury to his leg.

“The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg,” a source told The Sun.

“He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain,” the source continued. “It wasn’t clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury.

The source added that Cavill’s injury “wasn’t bad enough to need an ambulance but it’s messed up the filming schedule as he can’t walk properly. He has to wear heavy armour in the scenes and he just wouldn’t be able to do it with his leg injury.”

The Sun reported that Cavill’s doctor advised him to rest; it’s not known how long he’ll be out of commission, or what kind of delay this will add to the already long-delayed second season of the Netflix hit.