Felicity Jones Says Welcoming Baby During Pandemic Was ‘Pretty Scary’

Felicity Jones is talking about becoming a mother for the first time in a rare candid interview.

The actress welcomed a son with her husband, Charles Guard, back in April.

Speaking to The Times, 37-year-old admitted that parenthood is a “rollercoaster”.

“To have a baby in an apocalyptic moment is pretty scary… My husband and I have been calling it double lockdown,” she said.

Jones continued, “Parenting is just a rollercoaster of fatigue, celebrating that you have got through each day at about 7.05pm, and then realising you have to live your entire life between the hours of 7 and 10.30.

“You’re pretty much removed from the world anyway in those first few months. And at least I don’t have to feel a sense of missing out. I’m really ready for a few crazy parties. I am even thinking about the possibility of wearing jeans again.”

The “Inferno” star also revealed that she’s been keeping busy by exercising in her living room and listening to Lizzo and “a bit of drum’n’bass out of nostalgia for my student days.”