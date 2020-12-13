Lewis Hamilton Shares Throwback To When He Was ‘Tied Up And Kidnapped’ By Will Smith

Lewis Hamilton is reminiscing on the time when he was “kidnapped” by Will Smith.

The British racing driver took to Instagram to share a throwback video of the hilarious incident.

Smith came up with a plan to steal Hamilton’s identity so that he could take part in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix instead of him back in 2018.

Taped to a chair, the Formula One champ can be heard telling the “Aladdin” star, “Bro, seriously, this is not cool.”

Insisting that no one would notice the switch-up, Smith replies, “You black, I’m black, ain’t nobody gonna know the difference!”

The video ends with Lewis shouting “You had better win, man!” as Smith heads off for the race.

Captioning the clip, Hamilton wrote, “2 years ago, Will Smith tied me up and stole my seat!”