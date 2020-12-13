Cody Simpson Reveals He Has Qualified For Olympic Trials In Swimming

Cody Simpson is making a splash in the swimming world.

The multi-talented 23-year-old just revealed that he has qualified for Olympic trials in the aquatic sport.

Simpson took to Instagram on Sunday, Dec 13 to reveal the exciting news.

“I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now,” wrote the singer, while sharing a photograph of him standing by a pool.

“It is my greatest ambition to expand the limit and perceived notion of what’s possible for a man to achieve in a single lifetime, and I’m here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it,” he added. I’m looking forward to seeing where this all takes me on the long road ahead!”

Olympian Michael Phelps was among the supporters who congratulated Simpson on the achievement in comments underneath the post.

If he qualifies, Simpson will be representing his native Australia in the games.

The Crooner recently split with Miley Cyrus after less than a year of dating.