Meghan Markle Makes Unscheduled Appearance During ‘CNN Heroes’

The Duchess of Sussex surprised viewers with an unexpected appearance during “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” on Sunday, Dec 13.

Meghan Markle joined in on the annual show in order to pay tribute to those who have made a difference throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7H pic.twitter.com/jnPzPtmBGx — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020

During her speech, Markle thanked the “individuals (who) stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met” throughout the past year, which she said has been “universally challenging for everyone.”

“They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation,” she added.

The duchess also discussed how “in the face of this devastating reality, we … saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times.”

She continued, “We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry.”

Markle has been living in Los Angeles with husband Prince Harry and their baby boy, Archie, since the beginning of the year.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heavily involved in charity work in their community.

In April, they delivered meals to chronically ill L.A. residents.

“CNN Heroes” pays tribute to people who are dedicated to making the world a better place. This year’s show was pre-recorded due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.