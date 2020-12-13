Shawn Mendes Achieves 4th No. 1 Album With ‘Wonder’

Shawn Mendes is once again on top of the charts thanks to his newest album, Wonder.

The “Señorita” singer has officially hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Reads His Most Recent Texts From Camila Cabello To Avoid Eating Disgusting Dish On ‘Late Late Show’

Wonder is the Canadian star’s fourth album to reach No. 1 following 2015’s Handwritten, 2016’s Illuminate and his self-titled 2018 record.

The album’s first single, “Wonder”, peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 14 on the Pop Songs airplay chart.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Shares The Meaning Behind ‘2-6’, ‘Beauty’ And More Canadian Slang

Meanwhile, its second radio single, “Monster,” with Justin Bieber, has so far peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100.

Mendes recently opened up about how girlfriend Camila Cabello influenced Wonder in “a million different ways.”

RELATED: Sam Smith Responds To Apology From Shawn Mendes Over Misgendering

“Camila was with me during the whole process. So I really had someone who was kind of by my side pushing me to stick with my ideas,” he said in an interview with ET Canada.

Continuing, “The interesting thing about being an artist is there are always these moments of self-doubt that kind of make you feel like you just want to throw it all away, that make you forget the excitement you had when you first came up with the original concept. She was always there to push me through those moments.”