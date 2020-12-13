Anderson Cooper’s Son Wyatt Makes Adorable Appearance During ‘CNN Heroes’

Anderson Cooper‘s son made a surprise virtual appearance during “CNN Heroes” on Sunday, Dec. 13.
Cooper co-hosted this year’s show alongside Kelly Ripa.
However, the journalist’s 7-month-old son Wyatt may have upstaged his famous dad thanks to his adorable cameo.
Yes, that was just @AndersonCooper's son Wyatt making a cameo to help honor the Young Wonders on CNN Heroes. Get involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7H pic.twitter.com/5Tq4eQiejE
“There’s Wyatt! The most beautiful baby ever,” gushed Ripa.
Little Wyatt could be seen on screen wearing a “CNN Heroes” onesie.
“He is gorgeous and perfect and I love watching you become a dad,” she continued. “It’s been my favourite thing this year.”
Cooper welcomed Wyatt via surrogate back in April.