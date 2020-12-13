Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton & More A-Listers Take Part In Star-Studded Party Celebrating PETA’s 40th Anniversary

A host of A-list stars joined forces to support PETA’s 40th anniversary on Saturday, Dec 12.

The organization held a star-studded virtual party to celebrate its landmark victories and honour the celebrities who helped make them happen.

Iggy Pop, Jermaine Dupri, Lily Tomlin and Kat Graham were among the stars who received Humanitarian Awards during the event.

Other celebrities who made special appearances included Sir Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Gillian Anderson, Alec Baldwin, Anjelica Huston, Pamela Anderson, Jackie Chan, Tim Gunn and Jillian Michaels.

Grammy-winner Carey presented a Humanitarian Award to Dupri for starring in numerous PETA campaigns promoting vegan eating.

Joaquin Phoenix and his family presented the River Phoenix Activist Award to a PETA investigator who went undercover to expose violence in the wool industry.

Meanwhile, Parton bestowed her “9-5” co star, Lily Tomlin, with an award for her many efforts for PETA, including her fight against SeaWorld.

PETA’s motto reads, “Animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way.”

