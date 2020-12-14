Jennifer Garner And Gwyneth Paltrow Join Jessica Alba To Hand Out Gifts & Essentials At Baby2Baby Event In L.A.

Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner and Gwyneth Paltrow are giving back this holiday season.

The trio were joined by Stephanie Shepherd and Jada Paul to provide necessities like nappies, wipes, and clothes to children and families in need at Sunday’s Baby2Baby Hosts Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution Presented by FRAME event in Los Angeles.

The celebs also gave out warm jackets, blankets, soap, shampoo, masks and toys with the L.A.-based national non-profit organization.

Magical day bringing smiles & essentials to families impacted by COVID at our Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution presented by @Frame_Brand. Thank you @jessicaalba, Jen Garner & @GwynethPaltrow for joining to distribute diapers, blankets, food, toys & more to the children we serve!💚 pic.twitter.com/4Q3AN50bN0 — Baby2Baby (@baby2baby) December 14, 2020

Alba, who is on the board of directors, shared on Instagram: “I was so proud to join @baby2baby at our Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution event ❤️The turnout was beyond overwhelming – we distributed @honest diapers, wipes + shampoo/body wash, warm jackets, blankets, food, special holiday gifts, toys and so much more to help make the holidays a little brighter for deserving families.”

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

“Since the pandemic began, Baby2Baby has grown the COVID-19 Emergency Program to 100 cities across the country – and have distributed 50 million essential items to nearly one million children,” she added.

“When Baby2Baby can provide these critical items, parents can put their extremely limited resources toward paying rent, putting food in their children’s bellies and keeping them safe during this challenging time.”