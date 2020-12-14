Justin Bieber Teams Up With NHS Choir To Release New Version Of ‘Holy’ Ahead Of Christmas No. 1 Battle

Justin Bieber is teaming up with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir five years after he backed them for Christmas No. 1 instead of himself.

The U.K. choir, who previously nabbed the No. 1 spot after Bieber threw his weight behind their “A Bridge Over You” single instead of his own “Love Yourself”, have added their voices to a remix of Bieber’s “Holy” in a bid to nab another festive No. 1.

If they succeed, the profits will be split between NHS Charities Together and the choir’s local NHS trust charity.

We’re beyond excited to finally share the news!!! We’re back together with our old friend @justinbieber, singing our hearts out on this new version of his gorgeous song ‘Holy’, all to raise money for @NHSCharities and @LG_NHS! Out Friday 18 Dec#NHSBieber4XmasNo1 pic.twitter.com/m5eCKBzZf9 — The NHS Choir (L&G) (@Choir_NHS) December 13, 2020

Bieber’s original track also features Chance the Rapper, with choir members recording the new version during sessions at the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

The “Baby” superstar said, according to Sky News: “It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of U.K. chart history together.

“Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the front lines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication.”

Choir member and midwife Lizzie Farrant, 39, who was redeployed during the coronavirus pandemic due to staff shortages, said: “What a year it has been. We talk about the Christmas No. 1 all of the time.

“It’s given us so much. And whenever we talk about the Christmas No. 1, Justin Bieber is never far from our lips. They are synonymous with each other.”

She added it was “really fantastic” when Bieber got in touch to say: “I would really like to do this collaboration and share this with you.”

Bieber flew to London five years ago to hand them their chart award after tweeting:

so for 1 week it's ok not to be #1. Let's do the right thing & help them win. It's Christmas. @Choir_NHS good luck https://t.co/ORCtFY1k4i — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 23, 2015

“Holy” by Justin Bieber and the Lewisham And Greenwich NHS Choir will be released Friday, December 18.