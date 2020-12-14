Cher Reveals Fans At Broadway Show Once Rescued Her From Attempted Killer

Going out in public can truly be an ordeal for Cher.

In a new interview with the Guardian, the legendary 74-year-old performer revealed that her life was once threatened by a man in public.

Talking about how things have changed since her younger days of staying out all night, Cher says, “It’s like we’ve got to rest because you’ve got another night. Also, I don’t like going out now because everybody’s got a camera and it’s not safe. People rush you, and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don’t like it.”

Asked whether she has ever had anyone threaten her, she reveals, “I had a man try to kill me.”

The incident occurred when she was starring in a play on New York City in 1982.

“I always got dropped off at the stage door when I was doing Come Back To the Five and Dime on Broadway. I thought he was going to shake my hand, and he grabbed my arm and put it behind my back,” Cher recalls.

“He started pushing me down the alleyway, and he said: ‘If you make a sound, I’ll kill you,'” she continues. “Two fans, who later became friends, saw something was wrong, and they started screaming and ran towards me, and he ran away.”