Oprah Winfrey Shares Video Of The Generous Christmas Gift She Received From Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle gives the best Christmas gifts.

ET Canada can confirm the lovely hamper of coffee from a California-based “women-led wellness company” Winfrey spoke about in a new Instagram video was sent to her by the Duchess of Sussex.

Winfrey only referred to Meghan as “M”. The Duchess of Sussex previously revealed she called her husband Prince Harry “H.”

The Sussexes’ $14-million mansion in Montecito, where they live with their one-year-old son Archie, is very close to Winfrey’s home.

Giving a shout-out to the company Clevr Blends, Winfrey made a drink in the video, with her caption including: “On the first day of Christmas my neighbour ‘M’ sent to me… a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑) My new drink of choice for the morning and night.”

Meghan is an investor in the startup, that makes delicious instant oak-milk lattes.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” the royal said in a statement to Fortune.

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s [Mendoza, the CEO] commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company.”

The company has also committed to donating 1 per cent of revenue to organizations fighting for food justice in the U.S., money that is currently going to Santa Barbara’s El Centro SB, a mutual aid and community organization.

Winfrey, who attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May 2018, also gives the pair lavish gifts, with her sending a number of books to baby Archie when he was born with stickers reading “Archie’s Book Club”.

It was confirmed in September that Harry had teamed up with the TV legend for a new Apple TV+ series focusing on mental health, as well.

ET Canada has contacted Oprah’s rep for comment.