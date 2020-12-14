Kenya Moore Says She Hasn’t Filed For Divorce From Marc Daly As He Is ‘Fighting for His Marriage’

Kenya Moore giving her estranged husband, Marc Daly, a chance to prove himself. The pair separated in 2019 but all hope is not lost for the couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

“I have not filed for divorce,” the 49-year-old “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star told a fan on Sunday’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”. “He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later, so we’ve kind of gotten past that.”

As for whether the former couple still has a chance, Moore isn’t ruling out the possibility.

“Right now Marc is really fighting for his marriage. He wants to go to counseling. He’s made appointments,” she shared. “He’s asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I’d see the day.”

ET recently spoke with the Bravo star about her relationship status and she got candid about where she and Daly stood.

“We’re still separated, and I have gone through the gamut of emotions from being happy, and happy to move on and to see what my life is going to be like in the next chapter, and then I go from that to being kind of sad,” she told ET. “Looking at Brooklyn, looking and gazing into her father’s eyes and seeing the love and knowing what an amazing family we had — and could we still have it. So, for me, the best way to describe it is that I feel turmoil a lot through the season, because I’m being pulled in different directions and just until recently things really shifted, as you saw from the birthday party.”

No matter what Moore ultimately decides, Moore noted that she doesn’t intend to be submissive to her future partner.

“I am in a very different place in my life,” she vowed. “I will not bow down to a man. I will not beg for love and attention and those things kind of come from, as I’ve learned through the season and we reveal, things that happened to me when I was a child, in my childhood and what I needed and what I didn’t get and how that manifests itself in my relationships. So, it’s a really interesting journey if you follow along.”

