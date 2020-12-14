Hoda Kotb Mistakenly Surprised Al Roker For His Birthday When It Was Not His Birthday

Hoda Kotb got her kids to bake Al Roker a birthday cake and everything.

On Monday’s “Today” show, the co-anchor shared a video in which planned to surprise her colleague on his birthday, but there was just one small problem: it wasn’t Roker’s birthday.

“I’ve been laughing all weekend,” Kotb said, explaining that there was a newsletter from the show that had mistakenly stated that it was Roker’s birthday.

“We put on hats, we did a Zoom birthday,” she continued. “And Roker’s face, I laughed cause you looked at us while we were doing the Zoom like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

Roker said that he “didn’t want to burst the kids’ bubble,” explaining that it was actually his assistant Taylor’s birthday.