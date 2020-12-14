Hoda Kotb Mistakenly Surprised Al Roker For His Birthday When It Was Not His Birthday

By Corey Atad.

Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. Photo: Tyler Essary/NBC/Getty Images
Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. Photo: Tyler Essary/NBC/Getty Images

Hoda Kotb got her kids to bake Al Roker a birthday cake and everything.

On Monday’s “Today” show, the co-anchor shared a video in which planned to surprise her colleague on his birthday, but there was just one small problem: it wasn’t Roker’s birthday.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Shares Daughter’s Adorable Reaction To Her ‘Secret Signal’ At Thanksgiving Parade

“I’ve been laughing all weekend,” Kotb said, explaining that there was a newsletter from the show that had mistakenly stated that it was Roker’s birthday.

“We put on hats, we did a Zoom birthday,” she continued. “And Roker’s face, I laughed cause you looked at us while we were doing the Zoom like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Surprises Hoda Kotb On ‘Today’, Gushes About Her Incredible Career & How Proud She Is Of Her Kids

Roker said that he “didn’t want to burst the kids’ bubble,” explaining that it was actually his assistant Taylor’s birthday.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP