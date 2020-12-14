Troye Sivan Is ‘Absolutely Blown Away’ As Madame Tussauds Sydney Reveals New Waxwork

Troye Sivan is adding to his long list of honours.

The 25-year-old now has his very own waxwork display at Madame Tussauds Sydney.

The musician said he was “absolutely blown away” as he shared a special message with the venue on their Instagram page.

He added of the process and how realistic it looks, “We spent ages holding up little samples of my eye to my real eyes and matched everything perfectly.”

The waxwork, placed in the new Sydney Live zone, showed Sivan sporting a white vest, cuffed black shirt, and trousers, like those worn in his “My My My!” music video.

The model was revealed to the public and a number of lucky fans in Sydney soon after the release of his new single “Easy” with Kasey Musgraves featuring Mark Ronson Friday.