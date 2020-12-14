Kelly Clarkson Gets Fans In The Holiday Spirit With Incredible Performance Of Her Festive Hit ‘Underneath The Tree’

Kelly Clarkson definitely got fans in the Christmas spirit with her latest “Kellyoke” performance.
The singer belted out her very own holiday hit “Underneath The Tree” with her band on a decorated stage.
IT'S HAPPENING 🙌😍🎄
🎶: #UnderneathTheTree @kellyclarkson #Kellyoke pic.twitter.com/wRVlbmLL6v
— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) December 14, 2020
Fans loved the performance, branding her the “Christmas Queen.”
Christmas Queen🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/rUaL1AW4gw
— Kelly Clarkson Taiwan 🇹🇼 (@KellyTaiwan) December 14, 2020
Kelly IS Christmas! She represents everything good Christmas is all about ❤❤
— Breno Torres, o elfo príncipe das trevas (disk) (@eubrenotorres) December 14, 2020
Because I worked retail I’m not a fan of Christmas music.. BUT I’m a sucker for @kellyclarkson Christmas music
— Zume (@officialzume) December 14, 2020
Love this!!!
— RTCollins (@collins_rt) December 14, 2020
YASSSSSSSSS
— nassKC (@nass_casey) December 14, 2020
This isn’t the first festive track Clarkson has sung during the much-loved “Kellyoke” segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.
She also served up a Yuletide classic by tackling Judy Garland’s version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” last week.
Clarkson recently teamed up with country star Brett Eldredge for “Under the Mistletoe” as well, a peppy new holiday duet that hits all the right notes.