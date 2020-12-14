Julie Andrews Brings Her Voice To ‘Bridgerton’ In Trailer For New Shonda Rhimes Series

The world of Regency London has never looked quite like this before.

On Monday, Netflix released the new trailer for “Bridgerton”, the period drama from Shonda Rhimes and creator Chris Van Dusen.

“‘Bridgerton’ follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivalled,” the official description reads.

“But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne,” the description continues. “Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.”

The series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie Carter, and Harriet Cains.

“Bridgerton” hits Netflix on Dec. 25.