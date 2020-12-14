Justin Bieber Gushes Over Wife Hailey As He Shares Snaps Of Their Stunning Christmas Tree

Justin and Hailey Bieber are going all out for Christmas.

The pair shared pics of themselves decorating their gorgeous tree over the weekend, with Justin also posting a side-by-side snap of himself putting the star on top of the tree vs. doing it three years later with his wife.

“Way better with you baby,” the “Monster” singer wrote.

Credit: Instagram/Justin Bieber

He also shared a time-lapse video of their decorating process, as well as some photos of their finished tree, which was covered in sweet baubles and lights.

The couple’s festive evening comes after they celebrated U.S. Thanksgiving together last month.

Hailey shared some snaps on Instagram, including one of her posing proudly next to the turkey that she cooked.

Justin is going for the Christmas No. 1 again this year, teaming up with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir to release a new version of “Holy”.