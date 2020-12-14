Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes List Of 2020’s Highest-Paid Celebrities

The celebs are still out here making bank.

On Monday, Forbes revealed the 2020 edition of its annual “The World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities” list, featuring some familiar faces, and some new faces, too.

Topping the list by a wide margin is Kylie Jenner, who earned approximately $590 million this year, coming largely from selling a majority stake in her cosmetics firm to Coty.

Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West came in at No. 2 with $170 million, thanks to his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.

Other names in the top 10 include athletes like Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and LeBron James.

Media mogul Tyler Perry came in at No. 6 with $97 million, while Howard Stern was at 8 with $90 million. Dwayne Johnson rounded out the top 10 at a cool $87.5 million.

Other big names in the top 100 include Billie Eilish, who earned $53 million, enough to place her at No. 43, and podcaster Bill Simmons, who entered the list at No. 13 with $82.5 million, thanks to his blockbuster deal with Spotify.

Lin-Manuel Miranda made it on the list at No. 62 with $45.5 million, with Paul McCartney got in at No. 93 with $37 million.