Jennifer Lopez Motivates Fans With Her ‘In The Morning’ Challenge’

Jennifer Lopez is challenging fans to dance it out from morning to night.

Over the weekend, J.Lo started the brand-new #InTheMorning challenge on TikTok to give everyone some motivation to get through the day.

In the clip, Lopez dances in her backyard, with the footage switching between her wearing pyjamas and then switching it up with leather pants and a low-cut top perfect for a night out.

“HERE IT IS!! The #InTheMorningChallenge starts NOW!!! ⛅️ Can’t wait to see yours!!! #MorningFace #JLOBEAUTY #MorningEveningChallenge @ardit_nreca,” Lopez wrote on her Instagram post sharing the challenge.

Plenty of fans took Lopez up on the challenge, sharing their videos on TikTok.