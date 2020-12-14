Jesy Nelson Announces Departure From Little Mix, Says ‘Constant Pressure’ Of Being In A Girl Group Was ‘Very Hard’

After nine years, Jesy Nelson has announced that she’s leaving Little Mix.

On Monday, the 29-year-old took to her Instagram page to make the shocking announcement, saying that although being in the group has been “the most incredible time of my life”, it took a toll on her mental health.

“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she said.

Continued the singer: “There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

“I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy,” Nelson added.

Before her departure, a rep for the band explained in November that Nelson would be taking “extended time off” for “private medical reasons.”

Of course, the singer thanked every single one of her fans who came to one of their concerts and listened to their music.

“I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget,” she said in her post.

In a separate statement on Little Mix’s official social media accounts, bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared that though they are “incredibly sad” they’re “fully supportive of Jesy.”

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being,” the statement said.

The post continued: “We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over. We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans.”

“We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us. We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour,” they said.

Of course, fans were heartbroken by the news but ultimately supported the singer’s decision. See the reaction below.

“Words can’t describe how heartbroken every single one of us. But we must understand and support Jesy's decision, as it was taken for her health and well-being. Jesy will always be a part of Little Mix, a part of our hearts. “ #LittleMix I AM SO SAD! 😭💔 @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/IYIu28Nt42 — j a i m e (@santiago__III) December 14, 2020

⭐️Wishing Jesy Nelson all the happiness in the world.

At the end of the day, nothing is more important than choosing yourself and your mental health over what people want of you.

Love to all ♥️ — The Daily Payne (@realdailypayne) December 14, 2020

One more group is losing a member. First one direction, then 5th harmony and now Jesy is leaving little mix. It's sad, but if it's better for Jesy, then I'm happy for her♡ pic.twitter.com/MJwWcBcldl — Beatriz (@rayyofsuunshine) December 14, 2020

Thank you for everything Jesy. We will always love you and we understand. Take care of yourself and we will always be here for you! ❤️ #thankyouJesy @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/3xyZrqXbQn — 𝕀𝕫𝕫𝕪_𝟚𝟠 (@golden_home28) December 14, 2020

my heart goes out to jesy, thank you for making a impact in all of our lives these past 9 years but mental health is so important and taking time for yourself to heal is a priority. sending sm love 🖤

#ThankYouJesy #jesy pic.twitter.com/P4TnPFteLE — ミ☆ (@notearsnaya) December 14, 2020