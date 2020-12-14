Naomi Campbell Talks Keeping Her Week On Track And Bulk Ordering Hazmat Suits

Naomi Campbell is revealing the secrets of her daily routine.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the supermodel talks about how she starts her Mondays, the importance of sleep, and why she ended up bulk ordering hazmat suits during the pandemic.

“I always try to be easy on myself on Mondays. Mondays can be hard. But the first thing I do when I get up is I get on my knees and pray. And then I take [out] my phone and start my day,” Campbell says.

But sometimes, those Mondays don’t go well, and Campbell has to get her week back on track.

“Sleep is the healer of everything,” she says, adding that she has some solid ways to deal with insomnia. “I have to watch something that’s none of my business, where I’m looking into someone else’s life. I love my ‘[Real] Housewives’. I’m a big Andy Cohen fan. I’m now really into [Real Housewives] of Potomac’.”

As for the most important meal of the day. Campbell says, “Breakfast?The first thing I put in my system is warm water with lemon juice, and then I have a celery juice with some of my [supplement] powders. Then I could have maybe two boiled eggs, but that’s about it as breakfast goes. Breakfast is not big for me. Breakfast is only big when I’m on vacation, then I’ll do breakfast. Me at home, I don’t really do breakfast.”

During the pandemic, Campbell caused a stir online when she ordered a whole bunch of hazmat suits to get around safely.

“When I bought them—Linda Evangelista was very insightful and also said [to] get them—I bought them in bulk and I bought them on subscription, so they keep coming,” she reveals. “There was one point when my subscription hadn’t come because they’d run out, and I panicked, even though I wasn’t going anywhere. It was funny because when I first wore one people were like, She should give that to the hospital. Why’s she stealing? They were acting like I was stealing supplies from the hospital, like sneaking in Manhattan and going to the hospitals and stealing their supply. That’s how it felt when I was reading it. So I started answering back, saying, ‘I got it on Amazon! I got it on Amazon!’ I bought it fair and square on the internet.”