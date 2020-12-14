Will Smith, Jason Derulo Surprise 14-Year-Old Cancer Patient With PS5 And Epic Hospital Donation

Will Smith is kicking off season two of his Snapchat series, “Will From Home”, with a bang.

The actor, 52, enlisted Jason Derulo for the premiere episode where the pair virtually travelled to Fort Worth, Texas to surprise 14-year-old Aiden, who was diagnosed with cancer in April.

“Will From Home” celebrates real-life heros from across the U.S. for their selflessness and bravery.

Aiden’s father, Chuck, reached out to Smith and the series after doing his best to comfort Aiden during his chemo treatments. According to Chuck, he can’t be with Aiden during his treatments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Derulo taught Chuck and Aiden some new dance moves before surprising the pair with a PS5. Smith and Derulo also made a $10,000 donation to the Cook Children’s Medical Center, where Aiden gets his treatments.

Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X and Ludacris will also appear during this season of “Will From Home”.