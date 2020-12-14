Anthony Mackie Becomes An Android Supersoldier In ‘Outside The Wire’ Trailer

The future of warfare is here.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new sci-fi action film “Outside the Wire”, starring Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris.

RELATED: Jamie Dornan And Anthony Mackie Star In Trippy Trailer For Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Synchronic’

“Set in the future, a drone pilot (Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer (Mackie) tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do,” the official description reads.

The trailer offers viewers a glimpse at the future world of the movie, including some incredible looking battle sequences featuring humans and android.

RELATED: Anthony Mackie Calls Out Marvel’s ‘Unawareness Problem’ On Race

Directed by Mikael Håfström, the film also stars Enzo Cilenti, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly and Pilou Asbæk.

“Outside the Wire” premieres Jan. 15, 2021 on Netflix.