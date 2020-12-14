Luke Bryan Enlists His Wife Caroline For Epic Day 2 Of Their Annual ‘Pranksmas’

Luke Bryan is bringing back “Pranksmas”.

For the second year, the country crooner, 44, and his wife Caroline are kicking off the “12 Days of Pranksmas” with a bang. But day two of the hilarious tradition really takes the cake.

The simple prank on Luke’s mom, LeClaire, 73, involved a recording of a rooster’s crow.

In the early hours of the morning, Caroline startled LeClaire awake with the loud noise, prompting LeClaire to jump out of bed showing off her adorable festive pyjamas.

“Rise and shine motherclucker! 🐔” Caroline fittingly captioned the video on Instagram.

The rooster prank came after Luke got Caroline on day one by convincing her she broke Tim Tebow’s Heisman trophy.

