Nancy Meyers Reveals She’s Ready To Retire, Says Directing Changed ‘Once Superhero Movies Became The Only Ones Studios Cared About’

Nancy Meyers has made 40 years of beloved movies but she’s now ready to throw in the towel.

The 71-year-old, who directed movies, including “The Holiday”, “It’s Complicated”, and “The Parent Trap”, told Vulture that she may have directed her last film.

Meyers, whose last feature film was 2015’s “The Intern”, told the publication: “I haven’t had a new movie in a while, and I’m probably not going to have any more movies.

“The length of a movie, I found over time, became exhausting. Because it’s not that I can’t work for two years. It’s the intensity of it for that amount of time — it never lets up.”

The moviemaker, who wrote and directed a Zoom sequel to “Father of the Bride”, which she also directed, earlier this year, continued: “I could change my mind, but no. I miss that part of myself that gets to do that, but it’s so stressful. It didn’t used to be that way. Making movies used to be much more fun. It was always stressful. There was always a lot of money at stake. It was always a lot of personalities. It was always release dates, and get it done, and don’t go over budget, and try to stick to the schedule. There’s always those things, but it was just more fun.”

Meyers went on, “Once superhero movies really became the only movie studios cared about, the experience of making a movie like mine changed. I remember when I finished ‘The Intern’, I thought, I think this is it.

“I made two movies in three years, and that just about put me over the edge. I’m still on the edge. Could I be pulled back from the edge? Maybe. I’ve had some interesting offers. But also, with COVID, I’m not going on a set. I don’t even go into my backyard if somebody’s here.”

As she’s questioned whether “The Intern” felt like a turning point in her career, Meyers shared: “I felt between ‘It’s Complicated’ and ‘The Intern’ in 2015, the business took a huge turn. The kind of movies I was making — I don’t know what they’re called. Some of them are romantic comedies; some of them are comedies.

“I don’t know, whatever the genre is — movies about people, let’s call them, that are funny — they weren’t anybody’s pride and joy anymore. I think one of the advantages of that on ‘The Intern’ was they really paid no attention to me in terms of what I was making. They paid a lot of attention to the money but not necessarily to what I was doing.”