Marvel Comics Confirms That Star-Lord From ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is Bisexual

The world of “Guardians of the Galaxy” just expanded a little more.
In the latest issue of the Marvel comic book, the character of Star-Lord, portrayed in the films by Chris Pratt, is revealed to be bisexual and polyamorous.
The issue sees Star-Lord, a.k.a. Peter Quill, travelling through the Twelve Houses of Morinus, with two companions by his side: Adadia and Mors, who are revealed to be in a polyamorous relationship with the hero.
In one of the issue’s panels, the trio are shown embracing as they bathe together in a ceremonial temple.
“You’re my home,” Quill tells his lovers.
On Twitter, fans celebrating the newly revealed sexuality of the character.
No spoilers but #starlord aka Peter Quill was just confirmed Bi and I’ve never been happier???? #lgbt #bisexual pic.twitter.com/aRtmdRnk24
— 🎄Comic Canary⛄️ (@comic_canary) December 9, 2020
Apparently star lord is bi in the comics pic.twitter.com/V6F3iNo2Ao
— Goob ☃️ (@Goob999) December 14, 2020
People ignoring the fact that not only does #StarLord engage in a relationship with an alien man, but also a polyamorous relationship with an alien man and woman. pic.twitter.com/xgw8YM1OGH
— Will 'Gundam Is Cool' Thames (@WillThames1) December 14, 2020