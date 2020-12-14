Marvel Comics Confirms That Star-Lord From ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is Bisexual

Chris Pratt in "Guardians of the Galaxy". Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

The world of “Guardians of the Galaxy” just expanded a little more.

In the latest issue of the Marvel comic book, the character of Star-Lord, portrayed in the films by Chris Pratt, is revealed to be bisexual and polyamorous.

The issue sees Star-Lord, a.k.a. Peter Quill, travelling through the Twelve Houses of Morinus, with two companions by his side: Adadia and Mors, who are revealed to be in a polyamorous relationship with the hero.

In one of the issue’s panels, the trio are shown embracing as they bathe together in a ceremonial temple.

“You’re my home,” Quill tells his lovers.

On Twitter, fans celebrating the newly revealed sexuality of the character.

