Oprah Winfrey Surprises Selfless Fans With Holiday Gifts

Oprah is giving back in the spirit of the season.

Over the last week, the TV personality continued an annual tradition by surprising four lucky and very selfless fans on Twitter with gifts for the holidays.

User @loneamorphous, who has been gaining popularity on Twitter for their uplifting song remixes was surprised with a new laptop to replace their dying one.

pls @apple can y’all run me a new computer. this macbook is on it’s last legs. 💀 pic.twitter.com/I2XmRLZ2sP — amorphous (@loneamorphous) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, @theblackcowgirl has been driving to different communities to give books to children in need, so Oprah retweeted to get the word out and gave a big donation to her charity, Saddle Up and Read.

Hi, I’m Gooch. See that truck and trailer? I drive it to different communities to give books to children in need. Oh and I bring my horse with me. RT so I can get the word out. I’m in N.C. pic.twitter.com/ZMSHB5dzJW — goochie (@theblackcowgirl) December 5, 2020

I’m not even gone pretend like I didn’t just pass out https://t.co/Uq2n3gStlV — goochie (@theblackcowgirl) December 10, 2020

To user @Cleavon_MD, an ER doctor who’s been candidly sharing stories about his work on the frontlines of the pandemic, Oprah surprised him with a much needed vacation for him and his family.

My family and I are grateful for the support throughout this difficult time in our lives. I will continue to raise awareness about this deadly pandemic that is killing 3,000 Americans per day. Thank you soooo much for supporting my advocacy!!! ❤️ — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) December 12, 2020

Finally, user @saysthefox won much attention on Twitter by pretending to be a fairy penpal for a young neighbour. Oprah surprised her with a trip to Disney.