Oprah Winfrey Surprises Selfless Fans With Holiday Gifts

Oprah Winfrey. Photo: AP Photo/Michel Euler, File/CP Images
Oprah is giving back in the spirit of the season.

Over the last week, the TV personality continued an annual tradition by surprising four lucky and very selfless fans on Twitter with gifts for the holidays.

User @loneamorphous, who has been gaining popularity on Twitter for their uplifting song remixes was surprised with a new laptop to replace their dying one.

Meanwhile, @theblackcowgirl has been driving to different communities to give books to children in need, so Oprah retweeted to get the word out and gave a big donation to her charity, Saddle Up and Read.

To user @Cleavon_MD, an ER doctor who’s been candidly sharing stories about his work on the frontlines of the pandemic, Oprah surprised him with a much needed vacation for him and his family.

Finally, user @saysthefox won much attention on Twitter by pretending to be a fairy penpal for a young neighbour. Oprah surprised her with a trip to Disney.

