Jared Padalecki Is On The Hunt For Answers In First Look At ‘Walker’

Jared Padalecki is moving on from “Supernatural” with CW’s latest drama, “Walker”.

In the first look at the series, the actor stars as Cordell, a Texas Ranger, who returns to his home town of Austin after years of undercover work. But he soon learns of some mysterious circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Walker must reconnect with his children after his two years away.

It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/1QbOYH5ikX — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 14, 2020

“Some things don’t add up,” he says in the trailer.

“Walker” also stars Keegan Allen, Odette Annable and Lindsey Morgan. Padalecki’s real-life wife Genevieve Padalecki also stars as Walker’s late-love in the series.

Catch the series premiere on Jan. 21.