Jared Padalecki Is On The Hunt For Answers In First Look At ‘Walker’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Jared Padalecki. Photo: Getty Images
Jared Padalecki. Photo: Getty Images

Jared Padalecki is moving on from “Supernatural” with CW’s latest drama, “Walker”.

In the first look at the series, the actor stars as Cordell, a Texas Ranger, who returns to his home town of Austin after years of undercover work. But he soon learns of some mysterious circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

RELATED: Jared Padalecki Shares ‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Blooper Reel: ‘Please Watch Immediately’

Walker must reconnect with his children after his two years away.

“Some things don’t add up,” he says in the trailer.

RELATED: Jared Padalecki, Jane Lynch & More Celebs Take Part In Viral ‘Five Jobs’ Challenge

“Walker” also stars Keegan Allen, Odette Annable and Lindsey Morgan. Padalecki’s real-life wife Genevieve Padalecki also stars as Walker’s late-love in the series.

Catch the series premiere on Jan. 21.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP