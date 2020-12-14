Smokey Robinson Trending After Hilarious Mispronunciation Of Jewish Holiday

Smokey Robinson has gone viral thanks to a video in which he tries and fails to pronounce the word “Chanukah”.

The 80-year-old music icon made the side-splitting slip up while recording a 45-second clip for Cameo. The site allows users to pay for personalized videos from their favourite stars.

Jeff Jacobson requested a shout out for his mom, who once lived near Robinson in Detroit.

My mom grew up on the same street as Smokey Robinson in Detroit. So for Chanukah, I wanted to reunite them via @Cameo. But the video takes a strange twist. pic.twitter.com/IZ3S9WusiJ — Jeff Jacobson (@jeffjacobson) December 13, 2020

“My mom grew up on the same street as Smokey Robinson in Detroit,” he explained. “So for Chanukah, I wanted to reunite them via @Cameo.”

Jacobson noted that the video “takes a strange twist” that he wasn’t expecting.

“They wanted me to wish you Happy Chanukah!” says Robinson in the clip, pronouncing the Jewish holiday as “Cha-Noo-kah”.

He continues, “I have no idea what Chanukah is, but Happy Chanukah because they said so. Anyway, God bless you, babe, and enjoy Chanukah.”

Fans seemed to forgive the Motown legend for his mistake, with many commenting on how incredible he looks for his age:

Aww this was actually beyond super cute , he looks incredibly good and my mom would be over the moon of I paid ( which I wouldn’t, I’m too cheap) for Smokey Robinson to wish her a Happy Chanukah , in fact from now on I’m going to call it chanookah 🙈😂. — G Edelstein (@JewGEdelstein) December 14, 2020

This is quite different from just not getting what you paid for. This video is WONDERFUL. It’s warm, personal, sincere, and unintentionally funny and will make a wonderful gift. It’s like how coins with an error on them are worth more than their face value. — Caroline Under Water (@Hashtag_Paris) December 14, 2020

Dude looks fantastic for his age. It is a nice gesture regardless. What a good guy. I've always liked him! — VDB (@vasman132) December 14, 2020