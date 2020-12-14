Meghan Markle Tops List Of Most Tweeted About Royals

The past year has been a significant one for the royal family, and in no small part due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from their working royal roles.

All eyes were on the couple as they have navigated 2020, so it comes as little surprise that the couple were also the most talked about royals on Twitter.

In data released to Harper’s Bazaar, the Duchess of Sussex cleared the top of the list by a long shot. In part due to their exit, her conversations surrounding the U.S. election and her essay on child loss.

Prince Harry followed closely behind and then Queen Elizabeth. In total, there was over 20 million tweets about the royals in the last 12 months, a 30 per cent rise from 2019.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton took seventh and eighth spot, “The Crown” catapulted Princess Diana into fourth spot.

The newest season of the hit Netflix show help secure that spot for Diana as it looks at the first decade of her marriage to Prince Charles and introduced the People’s Princess to a whole new generation of now loyal fans.

Interestingly enough, even though Clarence House had to restrict Twitter comments because of the trolling towards Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall after “The Crown”, Camilla didn’t even make the list.

Check out the full list below: