Mariah Carey Back At No. 1 With ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey has taken a sleigh ride straight to the top of the charts.

The Grammy-winner is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, thanks to her classic holiday track, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

RELATED: Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton & More A-Listers Take Part In Star-Studded Party Celebrating PETA’s 40th Anniversary

Carey took to Twitter to celebrate the accomplishment on Monday, Dec. 14.

WOW! 🤯🥳🤩🥰😇 I truly wasn't expecting this at all!! Eternally grateful for the enduring success of this song. "I don't want a lot for Christmas…" just wishing for a bit more JOY and some holiday spirit for all, especially this year. Merry Christmas! Love, MC🎄❄️❤️☮️ https://t.co/codvnqh3an — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 14, 2020

“Truly wasn’t expecting this at all!! Eternally grateful for the enduring success of this song,” she wrote. “I don’t want a lot for Christmas.. just wishing for a bit more JOY and some holiday spirit for all, especially this year.”

The song is also back at No. 1 in the U.K. music charts.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Confirms Plans For Biopic: ‘That Was Always My Goal’

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” was first released on Carey’s 1994 holiday album, Merry Christmas.

According to Billboard, the festive track ties for the most time at No. 1 among holiday hits in the chart’s 62-year history.

RELATED: Billy Eichner’s Stunning Performance Of ‘Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)’ Gets Mariah Carey’s Stamp Of Approval

The songs is joined by five other Yuletide hits in Billboard’s Hot 100’s top 10, including Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock”, Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and Jose Feliciano‘s “Feliz Navidad”.