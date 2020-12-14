Gabrielle Union Says Stepdaughter Zaya Felt ‘Outed’ By The Internet Before Coming Out As Trans

Gabrielle Union is opening up about her stepdaughter Zaya’s coming out experiences.

The actress, 48, who is married to Zaya’s father, Dwyane Wade, joined Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade Jenkins on their premiere episode of “Peace of Mind With Taraji” on Facebook Watch, and recalled the 13-year-old’s journey.

According to Union, the youngster felt the Internet outed her before she came out as transgender herself.

“Zaya’s peace is nonnegotiable,” Union recalled. “As Zaya gathered more language, she was able to tell us about her identity. She was able to tell us about her sexuality. She was able to tell us ‘I’m trans.’ And she says, ‘I’ve come out a few times. I came out to my teacher in third grade, and then when you guys posted that picture of me in Chicago at my birthday party.'”

She added, “And it’s just Zaya standing next to her cake… And that picture was dissected on certain Black blogs, and the comments were the guessing as to who Zaya was and why. … She said, ‘It felt like I was outed, and I was just standing next to my cake.'”

Union shares 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James with Wade, and is stepmom to Zaya as well as his two older sons Xavier Zechariah, 7, and Zaire, 18.

With the help of Wade and Union, Zaya came out as trans in February.

“Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip-smart and we are so proud of her,” Union wrote to Twitter at the time. “It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people.”