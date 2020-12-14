Kelly Clarkson And Garth Brooks Cover ‘Shallow’ & ‘Piano Man’

Kelly Clarkson and Garth Brooks have covered two of the most iconic songs.

During quarantine, Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood released a stunning cover of “Shallow” which “The Kelly Clarkson Show” host gushed over.

The country crooner then suggested that he and Clarkson do their own version of the song, which Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sang in “A Star Is Born”.

But the fun didn’t stop there as the two spoke about Brooks’ Dive Bar tour and which songs were his favourite to cover on tour.

Brooks named everything from “American Pie” to “You Never Even Called Me By My Name,” but it was Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” that caused Clarkson and Brooks to pick up the mics again to sing the classic.

