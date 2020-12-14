Amber Heard Shares Excitement About Working On ‘Justice League’ And ‘The Stand’: ‘I F**king Love Nerds’

Amber Heard is stoked about two of her latest acting projects.

The 34-year-old Hollywood star recently finished filming for Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League”, as well as appearing in Josh Boone’s upcoming series, “The Stand”.

Heard got excited about both of the projects while discussing her “nerd passion” in a recent interview.

The actress declared that she “f**king loves nerds” while speaking with Comic Book.

“He’s a perfect example, Zack [Snyder] is a perfect example of a nerd,” she said about the “Justice League” director.

The actress continued, “You know, I got into this project on ‘The Stand’ because of another true, die hard nerd, which is Josh Boone, who connected all of us on this project as he was adapting the book for Stephen [King]. And I think it’s just a good rule of thumb to follow, especially in this genre which I love. It’s like follow the nerd, the nerd passion is where you want to be.”

Heard recently confirmed that she’ll be starring in “Aquaman 2”, despite the controversy surrounding her role in the film due to her abuse allegations against ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

“I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that ‘Aquaman’ has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for ‘Aquaman’ and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I’m so excited to film that.”

She added, “Only the fans actually made ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”