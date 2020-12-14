Jeff Bridges Shares New Adorable Puppy Amid Cancer Battle: I’m ‘Feeling Good’

Jeff Bridges is “feeling good” amid his cancer battle.

Just months after announcing he was diagnosed with Lymphoma, the Oscar-winning actor, 71, shared a sweet update with Twitter followers.

In his post, Bridges revealed he’s shaved his head and got a puppy.

RELATED: Jeff Bridges Has Realized He Has ‘S**t To Share’ After Lymphoma Diagnosis, Posts New Updates

“Here’s the latest,” he wrote. “Feeling good. Shaved my head. Got a puppy – Monty. Had a Birthday – 71, man.”

In the picture, Bridges cuddles the tiny pup in his lap.

Here’s the latest:

• Feeling good

• Shaved my head

• Got a puppy – Monty

• Had a Birthday – 71, man For more updates, visit: https://t.co/tndalVscvs pic.twitter.com/9ryxhQbPD9 — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) December 14, 2020

RELATED: Al Pacino Recalls Being So Out Of It During 1975 Oscars He Had To Ask Jeff Bridges What Was Going On

Bridges shared the news of his diagnosis in October, “This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time.”

He added, “I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, and man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus.”