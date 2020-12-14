‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Star Tatyana Ali Recalls Time She Was ‘Sorted’ Into Skin Tone Category While Discussing Colourism

Tatyana Ali is reflecting on her experiences of colourism as an actress.

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star took a look back on her career while joining Clay Cane on SiriusXM on Monday, Dec. 14.

RELATED: Gritty, Drama Reboot Of ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Gets 2-Season Order From Peacock

“You assume that colourism only comes from the white community and that it’s sort of put upon us, but there’s also colourism within the Black community,” she began. “And so I’ve experienced that. I don’t even know if it’s colourism, or if it’s ‘Are you Black enough?’ That kind of stuff.”

Ali recalled the time that she was part of a project in which she was “sorted” into a skin tone category.

“I’ve even been involved kind of unknowingly in projects that they’re going to talk about colourism, but then at the same time, they further divide us, and continue to rank you,” she explained.

RELATED: Will Smith Brings Fans On A Virtual Tour Of The ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion

“I did an interview…where I thought that all of the dark-skinned girls and light-skinned girls, or so-called brown-skinned girls, whatever, were going to be in the same project talking about this experience. And what ended up happening was the stories were split and I was put into a light-skinned girl thing..and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so hurtful.'”

She continued, “My mother would be considered a dark-skinned woman, my youngest sister would be considered light-skinned, I’m somewhere in the middle…like this is real stuff that happens in families. But while talking about it now, we’re going to separate, we’re going to further, we’re going to put the stamp. Make the stamp official while you’re going to break apart my features and the features of other people involved in the storytelling.”

The 41-year-old mother of two added, “Are we trying to prove that it really does exist after all? Because the truth is it’s a construct. The truth is it’s not real. It’s not real the judgments that we cast based on appearance, those are false, they’re based on false things. So yeah, it’s very, very sensitive.”

Ali also sent a message to Janet Hubert which she didn’t get to share with her during the recent “Fresh Prince” reunion.

RELATED: ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion: Will Smith And The Cast Get Emotional Remembering James Avery

She said, “As a young Black child, I thought she was radiant and I thought the spotlight was on her, and that was something that I wasn’t used to seeing. I didn’t get a chance to tell her that at the reunion, but if she hears that, I hope that gives her some comfort that for the things that she went through, she meant a lot to a lot of people, to young people.”

SiriusXM’s “The Clay Cane Show” airs from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Urban View.