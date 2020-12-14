Blake Shelton Spills On How He Hid The Engagement Ring From Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton’s truck held a big secret from Gwen Stefani.

The country crooner joined Bobby Bones on “The Bobby Bones Show” on Monday and shared some details surrounding his engagement to Gwen Stefani.

According to Shelton, the diamond sparkler was hidden in his truck.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Reveals Which Musician He Wants To Play At His And Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

“To be honest with you — and this is scary — I had the ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week,” Shelton, 44, explained. “I don’t know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time. [When I was] digging in there looking for a flashlight or change, I kept thinking, ‘Man, somebody’s gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.'”

“I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn’t know when I would have the exact, right moment,” he added. “But thank God, I didn’t lose the ring.”

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement in October after the “God’s Country” singer popped the question at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Spills On Her Plans For Upcoming Wedding To Blake Shelton

“Hey Gwen Stefani, thanks for saving my 2020,” Shelton wrote at the time. “And the rest of my life… I love you. I heard a YES!”

Stefani and Shelton met on “The Voice” set in 2015.