Public Enemy Drop Post-Apocalyptic Inspired Video For ‘GRID’

Public Enemy are taking over the desert in their new music video.

The hip hop group just released a visual to go with their recent track, “GRID”.

The song is about society’s addiction to social media and seeing the world through a lens.

Cypress Hill and George Clinton also appear on the track.

“GRID” features on the group’s new album, What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?

Directed by David C. Snyder, the post-apocalyptic themed video sees Chuck D and Flavor Flav performing in the middle of the desert.

The group also uses footage from their performance of the song on “The Late Show” back in September.

The group previously released an animated video for the song.

Other singles from the group’s latest album include “Fight the Power: Remix 2020″, a reimagining of their classic hit, and “State of the Union (STFU)”, which calls out Donald Trump.