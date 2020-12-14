‘Schitt’s Creek’ Gets The Mariah Carey Treatment In Viral Video

It is no secret that Mariah Carey is a big “Schitt’s Creek” fan, even crashing their reunion, but one crafty person took the mutual love to a new level.

The TV show’s digital producer Calum Shanlin put together an incredible supercut of the hit show to Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

The retitled “All I Want For Christmas Is You, Bébé” sees all your favourite characters saying one of two words to make up the Queen of Christmas’ song. And it wouldn’t be complete without “baby” changed into Moria Rose’s “bébé”.

Not only did fans love the video, so did the stars.

“You outdid yourself this holiday,” Dan Levy said.

Carey added, I love it I love it I love it I love it I love it!!! Did I mention I love it? LOL.”