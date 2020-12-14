Mark Consuelos Talks About Being Home With Kelly Ripa For First Time In Four Months

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have finally been reunited after almost four months of living in different countries.

Consuelos shared his joy at being home again during a special appearance on Monday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan”.

“It was a nice reunion for sure,” said the actor, speaking to his wife and her stand-in co-host, Andy Cohen.

Consuelos spent the last four months in British Columbia while filming for his popular series, “Riverdale”.

“In Vancouver, I don’t sleep very well. I make it to the couch. I fall asleep around 9 and I wake up at about 1 o’clock in the morning and then I kind of go to bed around 2,” he shared. “This is the first time in three, four months that I’ve been actually sleeping.”

Revealing what it’s been like having her husband home, Ripa joked, “He’s very cuddly when his needs need to be met and then he detaches. I think if he could, he would beam himself back to Vancouver.”

She added, “I’m teasing, I’m teasing!”

Consuelos mused, “I do feel like I’m imposing on the house. I feel like a bull in a china shop.”

Consuelos appeared on the show virtually multiple times including to surprise Ripa in honour of her 50th birthday in October and to show off the Christmas tree that Ripa and their kids surprised him with in his Canadian apartment.