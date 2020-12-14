‘The Office’ Releases Never-Seen-Before Clip

With “The Office” heading over to the Peacock streaming service in the new year, they have released a never-seen-before clip from the beloved show.

In the scene, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak) are at a university where Scott is attempting to enlighten the students.

One student asks him to explain “the public relations challenges facing an industry that pollutes the environment while destroying trees.”

“Well, for one, our company is a very green company,” Scott says. “We use all recyclable toilet paper, which, if you’ve ever met some of our employees, is a huge, huge savings. This woman naved Phylis and Kevin in particular, Kevin uses our recyclable toilet paper all too often.”

“And frankly, we do cut down trees but trees are a renewable resource. Which is something you can’t say about oil. Oil just doesn’t grow on trees,” he adds.

No surprise that the students all had a lot of questions after that statement.

All 201 episodes of “The Office” land on Peacock Jan. 1, including unreleased clips and deleted scenes.