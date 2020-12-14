Graham Norton Reveals ‘Major Spoiler’ For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ While Interviewing Gal Gadot

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984”.

Gal Gadot was less than impressed with Graham Norton after the presenter seemingly revealed a “major spoiler” about “Wonder Woman 1984” during Monday’s instalment of “The Graham Norton Show”.

Gadot made a virtual appearance on the British talk show to discuss her upcoming superhero flick.

During the interview, Norton mentioned the invisible jet that is set to appear in the film.

“‘Wonder Woman’ fans rejoice because in this outing we get to see the invisible plane. Well we didn’t see it obviously, it’s invisible. But the invisible plane is in it,” he said.

Gadot quickly replied, “I don’t know what you’re talking about Graham… You just gave away a major, major spoiler.”

Norton responded, “We might cut that out” – however, the moment has not been edited from the show.

Gadot also discussed her co-star, Chris Pine’s, ability to rock 80’s retro fashion like no other.

Delayed several times due to the pandemic, “WW1984” is finally getting released in theatres and on VOD in Canada on Dec. 25.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the action fast-forwards to the 1980s as Diana Prince (Gadot) faces two new foes: Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).