‘The Voice’ Finale: Carter Rubin Soars With Miley Cyrus’ ‘The Climb’

“The Voice” season 19 finale is here — and Carter Rubin is showing off his powerful vocals one last time!

During Monday’s live show, the 15-year-old crooner took the stage to perform a stunning cover of Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb,” bringing coach Gwen Stefani to tears once again.

“I’m so happy for you,” Gwen raved. “You’re unbelievable, you’re just so calm, and it feels like you’re just meant to be doing this, and I know that America’s gonna see that tonight.”

“I gotta say, even though I’m supposed to be your competition, I’ve never felt that. This has been a tough year for everybody in the world, and to be to end this year, and sit in this chair and listen to somebody with your talent, with your heart…I’m a fan, man. Unbelievable.”

Rubin has wowed “Voice” fans, and coach Gwen Stefani in particular, all season — from his powerful Blind Audition performance of Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” to his covers of Mariah Carey’s “Hero” and The Muppets’ “Rainbow Connection” that brought Stefani to tears — and now he’s got a shot at landing his coach her first-ever “Voice” championship.

Cast your vote for the season 19 finale by using “The Voice”‘s official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote. And, for the first time this season, host Carson Daly explained, viewers can also vote using Google Assistant on their phones or Nest devices: Just say “Hey Google, vote for ‘The Voice’.”

“The Voice” season 19 finale continues Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘The Voice’ Finale: The Top 5 Perform – How to Vote for Your Favorite!

‘The Voice’: Carter Rubin Opens Up About His Future Musical Plans

‘The Voice’: Carter Rubin’s ‘Rainbow Connection’ Makes Gwen Break Down