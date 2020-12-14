Megan Thee Stallion Puts On Show Stopping Performance At Apple Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion lived up to her name by performing straight from the rodeo at this year’s Apple Music Awards.
The rapper was awarded Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the event, which was held on Monday, Dec. 14.
During her 20-minute display, Stallion performed hits like “Realer”, “Girls in the Hood”, “Cash Sh*t“, “Don’t Stop”, “Savage” and “Body”.
“I am so excited to be the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. This is a really big accomplishment for me,” said the “WAP” singer in a press release.
She added, “Apple Music has been rocking with me for so long, even before making me an Up Next artist, and I am just very appreciative and very grateful. I will forever love ya’ll as much as ya’ll love me.”
Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Lil Baby were among the other big winners at the annual awards, which recognizeD the best and boldest musicians of 2020 and their enormous impact on global culture.