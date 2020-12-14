‘Bachelorette’: Chris Harrison Tries To Reason With Yosef In Tense ‘Men Tell All’ Moment

Chris Harrison did something he rarely does on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” — he stepped in and called a contestant out. The host tried to help Yosef “help himself” on Monday’s “Men Tell All”, encouraging him to apologize for his actions, instead of defending them.

Fans will remember Yosef’s heated departure from early this season on “The Bachelorette”, before Clare Crawley exited as lead. Yosef had an issue with a group date of strip dodgeball, which he wasn’t a part of, and called Clare “classless” in a contentious, callous blowup.

“Just so we’re clear, you’re like, ‘That’s cool. I would never mind anyone talking to my daughter like that’?” Chris asked Yosef in the hot seat, after the other men expressed shock at Yosef’s lack of remorse over the incident.

“If my daughter did something like that, I would hope someone would call her out,” Yosef replied.

That’s when Chris inserted himself, telling Yosef, “I rarely do this. I’m going to try to help you help yourself. I’ve seen a lot of stuff in 20 years, but that was really not a good look. The way it escalated, the way you spoke… what I would love is if you can just see that and say, ‘I see that, and Clare, for that I’m sorry.'”

“I’m not going to apologize, and with all due respect, I really don’t care what any of these guys think about me,” Yosef responded, unfazed by Chris’ advice. “I’m going to stay true to myself.”

“I tried to help, and I thank you for being here,” the host calmly replied.

All the men at Monday’s special agreed that Yosef’s outburst was uncalled for, and expressed bewilderment at his lack of regret over the issue.

“We were three of the most naked guys,” Kenny said, as Blake and Demar agreed they didn’t have a problem with the nudity on the date. “At the end of the day, Yosef, we could have said no. But I just don’t get — because you weren’t there.”

“I’m sorry you can’t express how you feel as a man to someone,” Yosef fired back.

“Yelling and screaming?” Blake asked.

Yosef remembered his conversation with Clare as starting off “calm, cool and collected” before alleging that she escalated it by talking about his daughter.

“I have no regrets. The thing is, everything I said was factually accurate. I don’t think I said anything inflammatory to warrant that response,” he said.

Clare wasn’t in attendance at Monday’s “Men Tell All”, which mainly revolved around new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams’ interactions with the men. Clare exited the show roughly two weeks into filming after finding love with contestant Dale Moss.

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

