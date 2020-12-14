Jesse Tyler Ferguson Hits Back At Bullies By Using Chrissy Teigen Doll

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is clapping back at his childhood bullies with a little help from his friend, Chrissy Teigen.

The “Modern Family” star took to Twitter to speak to fans in a video posted on Monday, Dec. 14.

Honestly, being called a sissy by bullies I went to school with was all worth it for this moment. #itgetsbetter @chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/f0eobNvQz5 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) December 14, 2020

“When I was young and I was living in Mexico growing up gay I was teased a lot,” he began.

“One of the things that the kids called me, amongst many things, was sissy. It obviously really bothered me but there was a piece of me that thought, someday I’m gonna be able to take this back and really own it.”

Ferguson then surprised viewers by picking up two dolls that looked exactly like Teigen and her husband, John Legend.

He continued, “Well, yesterday John Legend and Chrissy Teigen sent out Christmas gifts, and this is part of the Christmas gift.”

Finishing the video he jokingly added, “I know you’ve heard of Elf on a Shelf, now you have Chrissy on a Sissy!”

Many of Ferguson’s fans commented underneath the hilarious clip.

“OMG. I love it and I love you! Congrats on your big moment!!” wrote one person.

“This is iconic,” wrote a second follower.

Ferguson previously pretended to parent-shamed Teigen after the model and cookbook author shared a photo of her daughter, Luna, washing her hair.