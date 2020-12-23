Sharon Osbourne Returns Home After Testing Negative For COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne has returned home after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the host of Global’s “The Talk” revealed that she’s had two negative test results, and was cleared to return home with husband Ozzy Osbourne.

“Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me!” she wrote in the caption of a photo she posted on Instagram, with her masked husband sitting on a sectional sofa with the family’s numerous dogs.

“So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support ❤️ Stay safe and wishing you the happiest of holidays,” she concluded.

On Dec. 14, Osbourne revealed that, “after a brief hospitalization”, she she was recovering from the coronavirus at another location, away from Ozzy.

At the time, she added that he had tested negative.

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” she added.

I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020

Meanwhile, her co-host on “The Talk”, Carrie Ann Inaba, revealed that she tested positive last week.

“Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself,” the “Dancing With The Stars” judge said in a video on Instagram.

The news also comes just after Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth were named as new co-hosts.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.