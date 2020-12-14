Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19, Was Briefly Hospitalized

Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

The host of Global’s “The Talk” revealed that “after a brief hospitalization”, she is now recovering away from her family.

Sharon added that husband Ozzy Osbourne has tested negative.

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” she added.

I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020

Fellow host Carrie Ann Inaba revealed that she tested positive last week.

“Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself,” the “Dancing With The Stars” judge said in a video on Instagram.

The news also comes just after Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth were named as new co-hosts.