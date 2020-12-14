Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Discovered’ She Has Dyslexia When Her Sons Were Diagnosed

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her dyslexia.

The singer shared how she “discovered” her dyslexia when her sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, all had problems.

Stefani shares her three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“One thing that I’ve discovered through having kids is that I have dyslexia — everyone has things that happen and mine was that. And I feel like a lot of the problems that I have had or even decisions that I’ve made for myself stem from that, because now the children — obviously, it’s all genetic — they have some of those issues,” Stefani told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show “At Home With”.

Stefani then went on to explain how they have no “shame” about being different.

“But now they get all these benefits. They have these incredible teachers and schools and they don’t have to have shame about it. They understand that their brain functions in a different way. All of our brains do, you know what I mean?”

The “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” singer continued to discuss how she “failed at school”, mostly because it “was just really hard for me to function in that square box of school that everybody was supposed to be understanding. And my brain didn’t work like that; it still doesn’t. But it works in different ways that are probably a gift that other people can’t do.”

Stefani also touched on her relationship with fiancé Blake Shelton. “I’ve never met someone that’s just so interesting. And it’s weird because over the years — because now it’s been five years I’ve known him — he is an artist. He’s a Gemini. … He has a lot of different sides to him.”

She added, “But I think the fact that he really could walk away from anything at any moment. And his true love is just of nature and of just being at that ranch.”